Pep Rally in downtown Grand Forks for UND Homecoming

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People will be flocking to downtown Grand Forks on Wednesday evening for a pep rally to celebrate UND Homecoming Week.

The Pep Rally in Town Square gets started at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4. The celebration is open to the anyone in the community; you are encouraged to wear green and bring family and friends downtown for some fun.

The Grand Forks Downtown Development Foundation says parking will be free in both ramps, on street parking, and additional lots, which are indicated in the map below.

Grand Forks Pep Rally Parking (Grand Forks Downtown Development Association)

Attendees will hear from UND President Andrew Armacost, Coach Bubba, and others. After the presentation, people can mingle with players on UND teams, play yard games, enjoy food trucks, a photo booth, and special guests like the UND Hawk. There will be two giveaways, including tickets to the football game and a basket with local gift cards and swag from downtown Grand Forks businesses.

You can find a full list of UND Homecoming events here.

