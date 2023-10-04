Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota boy dies in apparent bike accident

Bicycle accident graphic.
Bicycle accident graphic.(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer and Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young boy in Mandan, ND is dead after what police call a bicycle accident.

Our partner station, KFYR, is reporting it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 at the Mandan Skate Park next to the high school.

When authorities arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy with a head injury believed to be from a bike accident.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and later died.

At this time, authorities are saying there is no indication of foul play.

