North Dakota boy dies in apparent bike accident

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young boy in Mandan, ND is dead after what police call a bicycle accident.

Our partner station, KFYR, is reporting it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 at the Mandan Skate Park next to the high school.

When authorities arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy with a head injury believed to be from a bike accident.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and later died.

At this time, authorities are saying there is no indication of foul play.

