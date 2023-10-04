New Police Chief appointed in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - Nick Horner took the oath of office to become the next Police Chief of the Valley City Police Department on October 3, 2023.

Horner has worked for the police department for several years, most recently as a Sergeant with the department.

Prior to that, Horner served as a Sheriff’s Deputy in Renville County, North Dakota, before joining the Valley City Police Department.

“Looking for a big community policing approach, being one with the public, getting out and contacting people, being seen a lot and curbing the crimes just by talking to people,” Horner said. “A big push on alcohol and drugs, as always, and keeping individuals safe out and about in the community.”

The Valley City Commission approved of the appointment of Nick Horner on a 4 -1 vote, Commissioner Jeff Erickson voted against the motion during the regular city commission meeting on October 3.

Horner said the police department is in the process of hiring another police officer following his appointment as police chief.

Horner is a graduate of Valley City High School, Lake Region State College in Devils Lake, and a recent graduate of Valley City State University. He and his wife, Ashley, have two children and live in Valley City.

