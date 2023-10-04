Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

More than 1,000 seat belt citations given out during Minnesota’s Click It or Ticket campaign in September

Click it or ticket graphic
Click it or ticket graphic(Seat Belt Solutions)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state of Minnesota issued more than 1,000 seat belt and child restraint citations during the week-long Click It or Ticket campaign.

278 agencies in the state coordinated extra enforcement and awareness around seat belts from September 17-23. During this week, officers, deputies and troopers issued a total of 1,125 seat belt citations and 39 child restraint citations.

The area with the highest number of citations given was in Detroit Lakes, with 87 citations. In the metro, the St. Paul Police Department takes the number two spot with 71 citations.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety says that in 2023, there have been 57 deaths resulting from accidents where a seat belt was not worn. They want to remind everyone that wearing a seat belt as a driver or passenger is the law, and that belts should be tight across the hips or thighs and should never be tucked under the arm or behind the back.

They also mention the Minnesota car seat law, where children must be in a child safety seat until they are four feet, nine inches tall or at least eight years old, whichever comes first.

To learn more about traffic safety initiatives, you can visit DriveSmartMN.org.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Ernesto Luna
UPDATE: Bemidji Police look for additional victims & suspects in sexual assault case
A Fargo family mourns the loss of their pet.
‘He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy’: Fargo family says their dog was stabbed to death
No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo
No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo
Military dad surprises son
Military dad surprises son at Senior night football game
Bicycle accident graphic.
North Dakota boy dies in apparent bike accident

Latest News

Robert Dale Abell
Wahpeton man changes plea in sexual abuse case
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Woman and boy hurt in Otter Tail County crash
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Students in Fargo celebrate ‘Walk, Bike & Roll to School’ Day
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News October 4 - Part 1