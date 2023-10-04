More than 1,000 seat belt citations given out during Minnesota’s Click It or Ticket campaign in September

STATEWIDE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state of Minnesota issued more than 1,000 seat belt and child restraint citations during the week-long Click It or Ticket campaign.

278 agencies in the state coordinated extra enforcement and awareness around seat belts from September 17-23. During this week, officers, deputies and troopers issued a total of 1,125 seat belt citations and 39 child restraint citations.

The area with the highest number of citations given was in Detroit Lakes, with 87 citations. In the metro, the St. Paul Police Department takes the number two spot with 71 citations.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety says that in 2023, there have been 57 deaths resulting from accidents where a seat belt was not worn. They want to remind everyone that wearing a seat belt as a driver or passenger is the law, and that belts should be tight across the hips or thighs and should never be tucked under the arm or behind the back.

They also mention the Minnesota car seat law, where children must be in a child safety seat until they are four feet, nine inches tall or at least eight years old, whichever comes first.

To learn more about traffic safety initiatives, you can visit DriveSmartMN.org.

