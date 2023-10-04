Michigan Transfer Keaton Pehrson finishing college career with UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are plenty of new faces on the North Dakota hockey team this year, but there’s one that some fans may already be familiar with.

Keaton Pehrson is one of eight new defensemen that will take the ice as North Dakota hockey players for the first time in their career, and he’s no stranger to big teams after finishing his senior year as alternate captain for the defending Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines.

“Just with that extra year we get for COVID, you gotta think about yourself and what’s the best opportunity to develop and get the opportunity to play pro and get good minutes,” Pehrson said. “You know, I talked with Coach Berry here and saw some facilities and the resources they have, and felt it was right for me to keep developing my game and still be on a really awesome hockey team.”

”Seeing this rink for the first time when I came out here practicing, it’s been awesome.” Pehrson added.

“With his experience, obviously, he’s been through a lot of different games and situations where that experience will help our other group, our other players on our D-core and our team,” head coach Brad Berry said.

Given all his experience and how he’s gelled with the team thus far, Pehrson was awarded an alternate captain status at UND, the only transfer with that honor this season.

Head coach Brad Berry continued, saying that Pehrson shines with one major quality that sets him apart as a leader.

“Calmness,” Berry said. “A guy that can bring calmness to the game as far as when things are going well, keep it in check, when things aren’t going well, to try to bring guys back together to get back on the same page. So, I think just that guy to have that leadership ability that can go through all different situations to meld and strengthen your team together.”

Despite the weight of both the team to get back to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year hiatus and to finish back in the top half of the conference, Pehrson is locked in on getting down game one.

“Every day, I’m out there at practice, I just kinda look around and take it in, I can wait to see this place once fans are in here, so you know, we’re super excited and we can’t wait for that first exhibition game, even though it’s an exhibition. It’ll be nice to kinda get to our systems, get the fans back in the building and get the atmosphere going, and really feel like it’s time to play college hockey again, so I’m excited.”

With the UND hockey team, in Grand Forks, Jack Wallace, Valley News Live Sports.

