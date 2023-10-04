Man’s home becomes ‘House of 1,000 Pumpkins’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) - Halloween is almost here, and decorating is in full swing. But one Rhode Island man goes above and beyond.

Behind Tim Perry’s home Wednesday in Cranston, pumpkins were picked up and brought in a bag out front.

“Usually, I don’t start until October 1, but this year I wanted it to be done for October 1.”

While many decorate for fall, he takes it to another level. The haunted holiday was love at first fright for Perry.

“I’ve always loved Halloween since I was a kid,” he said.

Inspired by his favorite horror movie “House of 1,000 Corpses,” he has created the “House of 1,000 Pumpkins.”

For 15 years, 365 days a year, he’s carving craft pumpkins using an X-Acto knife.

They come out of storage at the start of autumn, and he positions them perfectly on his lawn.

“Once they’re all out, I’m still working on it. Will be close to 1,400,” Perry said.

Typically, 200 more a year are added to his collection.

“A lot of my pumpkins are actual rock bands, because I’m really into rock music,” he said.

He takes a week off work, wiring them all and then bolting them to a base.

When the sun sets at the start of spooky season, the pumpkins come out to play.

While it might not be a “Nightmare on Elm Street,” it’s a dream come true for Perry, who lives on Elm Drive.

“A lot of times I’ll just be quiet and see, listen to them talk and say good things,” Perry said. “It’s nice to hear good things when they don’t know I’m around.”

For the people who come to see it, the house is irresistible.

“I get tons of great remarks,” Perry said. “Everybody thanks me for doing it. They say I’m the best thing in the neighborhood. They look forward to it every year. The kids go nuts. They’re screaming, running around.”

The display not only brightens the spirits of others who see it, but it is helping families affected by cancer through a Facebook fundraiser.

“My wife was diagnosed with a type of cancer two years ago, and she’s doing OK, and hopefully the cancer is done,” Perry said.

The dazzling display will stay up until the big day.

