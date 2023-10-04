Cooking with Cash Wa
‘Lend a Hand Up’ donates more than $42K to Fargo Police after shooting

Lend a Hand Up
Lend a Hand Up(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday afternoon at the Dakota Medical Foundation, ‘Lend a Hand Up’ presented a check to members of the Fargo Police Department to benefit the officers and their families impacted by the deadly shooting on July 14th.

The community has raised $42,441.66 since July through cash, checks, online gifts and the sale of wrist bands.

Lend a Hand Up pitched in with their 20% boost grant. The local nonprofit raises financial help for families experiencing a crisis due to health issues or other trauma. Since launching in 2008, $22.5 M has been raised to help more than 700 local families.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

