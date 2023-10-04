Cooking with Cash Wa
Hankinson woman accused of exploiting vulnerable adult

(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HANKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Hankinson, North Dakota, woman is accused of selling another woman’s items for her own benefit while acting as her power of attorney.

Coletta Ruth German is charged in Richland County Court with one count of exploitation of an eligible adult, which is a class C felony.

According to court documents, German was power of attorney for a woman who was then admitted to St. Gerard’s Nursing Home in Hankinson.

Investigators say between May 16 and July 10, 2023, German is accused of selling the other woman’s vehicle for less than its value, attempting to sell her home, placing the other woman’s items on a rummage sale, throwing personal items into a dumpster, and paying herself using the victim’s finances.

German entered a not guilty plea on October 3 and is awaiting her next court date.

