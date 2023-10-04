Cooking with Cash Wa
Frost/Freeze Chances Friday and Saturday AM

Some may see flakes fly Friday morning!
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TONIGHT: It’s been a much cooler day for many folks across the Valley! Highs this Wednesday afternoon were only in the 50s and 60s. While we have seen a bit of sun, clouds are building back in from the west and bringing additional showers and thunder. Rain and rumbles continue across the region through the night.

TOMORROW: Stronger winds and even chillier temperatures Thursday along with continued scattered showers. Highs will only be in the 50s! Expect on-and-off showers through the day with cool air. t’s possible that any lingering light precipitation overnight Thursday into Friday may try to mix over. If that happens, light snow may mix in! This will not be impactful, will not stick, and will mostly occur overnight.

FRIDAY: The chilliest day arrives Friday. Morning lows in the 30s to low 40s with afternoon highs in the 40s to low 50s. A FREEZE WATCH is now in effect for Towner, Cavalier, Benson and Ramsey counties. Morning lows in these areas will range between 30-32 degrees. As mentioned above, there may be some morning flakes for some. Otherwise, light lingering showers gradually exit through the day to the east.

SATURDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SUNDAY: A chilly start to the weekend as morning lows on Saturday are looking cold enough for relatively widespread frost and a few areas cold enough for freeze concerns. We have been monitoring this closely and have decided to call for a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday morning! Lows across the entirety of the Valley will range between 28-36 degrees. Any temperatures below 32 is cold enough for a killing freeze and could bring an end to the growing season. Saturday afternoon will be chilly, but a little warmer than Friday with highs generally in the 50s. Warmer Sunday with temperatures near average in the 60s with plentiful sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures likely to warm back up a bit above average with highs expected to warm into the 60s to near 70. It is looking mostly dry through the week as well with only a slight chance of showers on Thursday.

