Detroit Lakes man has life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash

NEAR MONTICELLO, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes, MN man has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along I-94 near Monticello on Tuesday, Oct. 2 around 5:45 p.m.

The crash report says 35-year-old Brook Puskarich was heading west on the interstate when he went off the road and hit a sign.

He was taken to North Memorial Hospital Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries. The crash report says he was wearing a helmet.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

