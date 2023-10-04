Cooking with Cash Wa
Detroit Lakes man has life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash stock graphic.(MGN stock image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEAR MONTICELLO, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes, MN man has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along I-94 near Monticello on Tuesday, Oct. 2 around 5:45 p.m.

The crash report says 35-year-old Brook Puskarich was heading west on the interstate when he went off the road and hit a sign.

He was taken to North Memorial Hospital Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries. The crash report says he was wearing a helmet.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

