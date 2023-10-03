Valley News Live partners with Great Plains Food Bank to help fight hunger
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - October is Hunger Action month, and Valley News Live has partnered with Great Plains Food Bank for this year’s Stock The Shelves campaign.
It is all in an effort to help with food insecurity in our community.
You can scan the QR code attached to this story to donate, or you can donate at this link here.
