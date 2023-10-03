Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

State panel releases recommendations on Fargo teacher contract negotiations

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Education Fact Finding Commission has released its report with recommendations to resolve the impasse in Fargo teacher contract negotiations, following a public hearing on September 21.

The Fargo Education Association (FEA) and the Board are in the process of reviewing the findings.

“We are committed to reaching a resolution with the Board that addresses the concerns of educators,” said Grant Kraft, President of FEA. “We look forward to negotiating again with the school board, for the first time in three months, to help reach agreement that is best for our students, educators, and broader community,”

If accepted, the Fact Finding recommendations would:

  • Implement the Board’s salary proposal, which includes a 3.5% increase over two years for the most experienced and educated teachers;
  • Continue current practice of providing teachers time before school, after school, and within the student contact day to create lessons, contact families, and meet to discuss individual student needs;
  • Expand the ways in which a secondary teacher’s time for lesson planning can be eroded;
  • Allow teachers to be assigned recess supervision without additional pay and without providing them discretion on the format or location of recess;
  • Increase the elementary teacher workday by a half hour one day per week; and,
  • Establish a new policy to provide teachers who substitute for unfilled positions extra personal days.

The Fargo School Board and the Fargo Education Association began bargaining on February 8, 2023. On August 30, in an e-mail to the Chairman of the North Dakota Education Fact Finding Commission, Tara B. Brandner, District General Counsel for Fargo Public Schools, reported that negotiations were at impasse.

Currently, the School Board and FEA are scheduled to resume negotiations and review the Fact Finding Commission’s report on Wednesday, October 11 starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Agassiz Cafeteria.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fargo family mourns the loss of their pet.
‘He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy’: Fargo family says their dog was stabbed to death
Doug Larsen
ND Senator and his family killed in plane crash
File photo: Trail in the woods
Large-scale search after reported ATV accident in Mahnomen County
Kevin Mahoney was last seen on Oct. 2, 1993
30 years later, a Fargo missing person case remains active
Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks
Ralph Engelstad Arena to debut new amenities at 2023-24 hockey season opener

Latest News

(Source: MGNOnline)
Burglary and terrorizing charge filed against Grand Forks man
Karl Hoium
F-M RedHawks name new general manager
Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award 2024
Nominations open today for 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Man charged with child porn is accused of placing hidden cameras in bathrooms