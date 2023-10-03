Cooking with Cash Wa
Several Rounds of Rain & Thunder Today, Some Severe Possible

Big Drop in Temperatures by End of Week
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUESDAY: Scattered rain and thunderstorms is the story for our Tuesday. There may be a few showers and storms in the northern Valley by the morning commute time. Another round of rain and perhaps rumbles lifts in from the south late morning into early afternoon. There will be a brief lull in activity before yet another, stronger round of storms lifts in again from the south by the evening commute time through the evening. There is potential for this round to bring strong to severe thunderstorms with 1″ hail and gusts to 60 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Heading into Wednesday, we remain unsettled with a few spotty showers and t-showers. Temperatures will be much cooler as well with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s across our region. Breezy as well. Stronger winds and even chillier temperatures Thursday along with scattered showers. Highs will only be in the 50s. The chilliest day, but drier, arrives Friday. Morning lows in the 30s to low 40s with afternoon highs in the 40s to low 50s. It will likely feel a bit cooler with breezy conditions continuing.

THE WEEKEND: A chilly start to the weekend as morning lows on Saturday are looking cold enough for relatively widespread frost/freeze. We will be carefully monitoring! Wind will be a big factor in whether or not frost will be able to develop. Saturday afternoon will be chilly, but a little warmer than Friday with highs generally in the 50s. Warmer Sunday with temperatures near average in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures likely to warm back up a bit above average with highs expected to warm into the 60s to near 70. It is looking dry through the week as well.

