School Resource Officers will return to public schools this Friday

Moorhead Area Public Schools
Moorhead Area Public Schools
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead says School Resource Officers will return to public schools this Friday, October 6th.

In August, a change in state law caused for the temporary removal of SROs in public schools. The concern was that the law would put SROs at risk of possible civil and criminal liability.

The city of Moorhead says during that time, after further clarification of the new law and its implications by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, the Moorhead Police Department and Moorhead Area Public Schools have agreed that SROs can return on Friday.

Previous reporting can be read here.

