School dog missing from Valley-Edinburg Public School District

Mac, Valley-Edinburg Public School District's dog
Mac, Valley-Edinburg Public School District's dog(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDINBURG, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Valley-Edinburg Public School District is asking for help finding their missing dog.

They posted on Facebook, saying: You may have heard by now that Mac has gone missing. He left his home Sunday morning and has not returned since. Although we like to think he is just on an adventure somewhere between our school towns, we need to also consider that he may have been picked up.

They urge you to share Mac’s school picture if you can, adding that their vendor got it out early for them. It was taken just a few weeks ago.

Contact Kierstin at 701-331-9861 if you have any information.

