Ralph Engelstad Arena to debut new amenities at 2023-24 hockey season opener

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Ralph Engelstad Arena, home of the University of North Dakota men’s hockey team, is set to debut the venue’s newest upgrades at their 2023-24 season opener this weekend.

They kick off their season at home this Saturday, October 7, at 6:07p.m. where they will face off against Manitoba. This marks the 23rd season of UND hockey.

The Ralph has several new amenities for fans, including mobile ticketing. For easier entry, you can come prepared by adding digital tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay on your mobile device. They’ve also added a new main lobby entrance with the addition of another entry gate. There’s now four gates total and eight ticket scanners to help with wait times.

Also, new food and beverage additions will be available for purchase at concession stands. Funnel fries, cheddar brats, and scooped ice cream are what’s new on the menu. For those over 21 years of age, they introduce the, ‘Ralpharita’, the Ralph’s version of a margarita.

Students will now be able to utilize a student discount on select food items just by showing their UND student I.D.

Other new amenities include an interactive jersey customization station, a newly rebranded suite-level lounge called Skies 322, and a new National Anthem singer.

For more information on Ralph Engelstad Arena services or policies, you can visit theralph.com/guestservices.

