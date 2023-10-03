Police called on Trump pop-up shop in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some trouble for a pop-up shop, today, supporting former President Donald Trump.

Valley News Live got a call about police at the shop, which was set up outside of the Walgreens on 13th Ave. in Fargo. FPD says, officers were there because people were reporting signs and flags blocking the sidewalk and hitting them as they passed by.

The man who put it up says he feels his rights were violated. “They were saying they were going to cite me for flags in the right of way, for being here is what they’re saying. If that’s the case, they would have to go to every business and cite them for their signs in right of ways. If we’re going to start enforcing this, let’s enforce it on everything,” said Eric Smith.

FPD says Smith packed up and left the location at around 5 pm. Officials tell us no citations were issued.

