Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Police called on Trump pop-up shop in Fargo

Trump pop-up shop
Trump pop-up shop(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some trouble for a pop-up shop, today, supporting former President Donald Trump.

Valley News Live got a call about police at the shop, which was set up outside of the Walgreens on 13th Ave. in Fargo. FPD says, officers were there because people were reporting signs and flags blocking the sidewalk and hitting them as they passed by.

The man who put it up says he feels his rights were violated. “They were saying they were going to cite me for flags in the right of way, for being here is what they’re saying. If that’s the case, they would have to go to every business and cite them for their signs in right of ways. If we’re going to start enforcing this, let’s enforce it on everything,” said Eric Smith.

FPD says Smith packed up and left the location at around 5 pm. Officials tell us no citations were issued.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’
File photo: Trail in the woods
Large-scale search after reported ATV accident in Mahnomen County
FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building,...
Police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Roseau County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Pedal Pub discussion, Grand Forks City Council
Pedal Pubs approved in Grand Forks
Jessica Thorlakson
Jamestown ‘Basketball Booster’ president accused of stealing thousands of dollars from club
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Minnesota accepting submissions for next state flag and seal
Promotion of Assistant Chief Pete Nielsen
West Fargo Police Department names next Chief