Pedal Pubs approved in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks may join Fargo in offering Pedal Pubs as early as this spring.

At Monday’s meeting, the Grand Forks City Council unanimously approved the proposed pedal pub ordinance. The route will begin and end in East Grand Forks, crossing the bridge into Grand Forks.

Meanwhile, in Fargo, says Fargo Pedal Tours LLC plans on ordering their bike in late February and also hopes to be operational by spring of 2023.

One of the owners, Fargo resident Thomas Stromme, says the goal is to create a family friendly experience through a pedal-powered trolley, which would offer tours of downtown Fargo. “We hope to add a fun, new experience to downtown, where alcohol is optional” Stromme says.

The bike will feature seating for 10 pedaling patrons, and four riding passengers, as well as seatbacks and seatbelts. The bike is Department of Transportation approved, with headlights, a horn, turn signals and an illuminated license plate.

Tours offered are both public and private rides, 90 minutes in length, with routes contained to areas north of I-94, east of University Drive, and south of 19th Ave. N. The pedal tours will have a bring-your-own beverage model and will be available 6-8 months out of the year.

To hear Monday’s full discussion, you can watch the full Grand Forks City Council meeting here.

