North Dakota selected to join the Skilled Immigrant Integration Program’s sixth cohort

Janna Pastir, Department of Commerce’s deputy director
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - World Education Services recently selected North Dakota to join the sixth cohort for the Skilled Immigrant Integration Program, or SIIP for short. States and cities that join the program are given access to resources that can help new Americans integrate into the community.

Janna Pastir, Department of Commerce’s deputy director, said immigrants have been a part of the North Dakota community for a long time. She said being a part of SIIP means North Dakota will have access to more resources and expertise that can benefit immigrants in our community, which in turn benefits North Dakota.

“I think the office was established recognizing that immigration is inevitable. It is a way for us to help fill jobs, but it’s only successful if those individuals are acclimated and integrated into the communities, otherwise, they can’t work anywhere,” said Pastir.

The resources that’ll be available to immigrants in North Dakota include help with networking and helping them to transfer skills from their careers from their former country to here. Pastir said an example of this is a doctor becoming certified to practice in the U.S.

Public Information Specialist Dale Wetzel said at the very least, there’s been a significant increase in English as a second language students during the past few years.

“We do need more skilled workers in North Dakota. In fact, we need more workers, period, and if they have skills that can be integrated into our workforce, then all the better,” said Wetzel.

Pastir said the Department plans on conducting a survey to figure out how many immigrants are in North Dakota in total.

Organizations or cities interested in SIIP’s help can contact the Department of Commerce for more information.

