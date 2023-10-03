Nominations open today for 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Nominations for the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award are now open. Each fall, Minnesotans have the opportunity to nominate a unique educator for this role. This is someone who motivates and inspires students for a lifetime.

Online nominations are open today through November 15. The 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony on May 5, 2024, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. The winner of this award also becomes the state’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Anyone can nominate a teacher and self-nominations are also accepted, however; eligible nominees must meet the criteria below:

Teach in a public or nonpublic pre-kindergarten-12th grade school, or in an Adult Basic Education or ECFE program, working at least 50 percent of the time directly with students.

Have a Minnesota teaching license.

Hold a bachelor’s degree and a Minnesota teaching license.

Have completed at least five full years of teaching by the nomination deadline.

Intend to teach in Minnesota during the 2024-25 school year.

Nominations can be accepted at this link: https://educationminnesota.org/news/awards-and-honors/teacher-of-the-year/toy-nomination-form/

