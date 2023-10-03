Cooking with Cash Wa
Nominations open today for 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award 2024
Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award 2024(Minnesota Dept. of Education)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Nominations for the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award are now open. Each fall, Minnesotans have the opportunity to nominate a unique educator for this role. This is someone who motivates and inspires students for a lifetime.

Online nominations are open today through November 15. The 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony on May 5, 2024, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. The winner of this award also becomes the state’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Anyone can nominate a teacher and self-nominations are also accepted, however; eligible nominees must meet the criteria below:

  • Teach in a public or nonpublic pre-kindergarten-12th grade school, or in an Adult Basic Education or ECFE program, working at least 50 percent of the time directly with students.
  • Have a Minnesota teaching license.
  • Hold a bachelor’s degree and a Minnesota teaching license.
  • Have completed at least five full years of teaching by the nomination deadline.
  • Intend to teach in Minnesota during the 2024-25 school year.

Nominations can be accepted at this link: https://educationminnesota.org/news/awards-and-honors/teacher-of-the-year/toy-nomination-form/

