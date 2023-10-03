Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo

No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo
No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo(AP)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says, there were no injuries in the DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo.

It happened just before 2 pm. NDHP says, a semi-truck driver was in the left lane going eastbound on I-94 between the Veterans Blvd and 45th St. exits.

Aaron Halstad, 36, was driving the lane over from the semi-truck driver. He started to pass the other driver and crossed back over to early. Officials say the semi-truck hit Halstad’s car on the driver’s side. That sent the car into the ditch of I-94.

NDHP says, neither drivers were injured in the crash. Halstad was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and DUI refusal.

The crash is under investigation by NDHP.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fargo family mourns the loss of their pet.
‘He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy’: Fargo family says their dog was stabbed to death
Doug Larsen
ND Senator and his family killed in plane crash
Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks
Ralph Engelstad Arena to debut new amenities at 2023-24 hockey season opener
Trump pop-up shop
Police called on Trump pop-up shop in Fargo
File photo: Trail in the woods
Large-scale search after reported ATV accident in Mahnomen County

Latest News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News October 3 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
School Resource Officers will return to Moorhead schools this Friday - October 3
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News October 3 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News October 3 - Part 2