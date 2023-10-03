ND Senate colleagues remember Senator Doug Larsen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The outpouring of love, support and condolences for State Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy and their two children are still coming in. They died in a plane crash in Utah Sunday night.

The death of State Senator Doug Larsen and his family is hitting Capitol Hill hard.

Larsen was elected to the state senate in 2021 and during his few short years serving, colleagues say he always came prepared and ready to work.

“He was very black and white; you knew where he stood on an issue. He would dig in, he would do his homework, he would really work to understand what was going on,” said Senator Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks.

Members of the state senate say Larsen was always up for a good debate.

Senator Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, says his best memory of Larsen was debating him on the term limit measure last year.

“We went a little back and forth where we were sparring a little bit. It was friendly, we were friends after. I always respected him,” said Sen. Magrum.

Lt. Governor Tammy Miller, R-N.D., who serves as the president of the state senate during the legislative session, interacted with Larsen a lot in her role. She will remember this about him, saying in a statement:

“He was always well-prepared and well-spoken, approaching his Senate duties with a no-nonsense style but also a wonderfully dry sense of humor that lifted spirits in the chamber. He was a stalwart patriot who was passionate about serving his constituents in District 34, and we will miss him dearly.”

Senator Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, got to know Larsen very well as they sat near each other in the senate chamber. She says he was like a younger brother, and they always had fun. She says there is no one who can replace Larsen.

“I think he served his district phenomenally; it’s going to be a void, I’m telling you,” said Sen. Myrdal.

Sen. Meyer says he thinks Doug Larsen’s legacy is that of a family man and a hard worker, but also a patriot.

“I think at the end of the day he was a man that was passionate about his country, serving almost 30 years in the National Guard. He served his community in the state senate, I just think he had a service-minded heart, worked extremely hard, and respected others,” said Sen. Meyer.

A floral arrangement was placed on Sen. Larsen’s desk in the senate chamber as a remembrance. Funeral arrangements for the family are still pending.

