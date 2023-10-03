Moorhead police discover early morning rollover crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An officer patrolling in north Moorhead happened to find the scene of a rollover crash overnight.

The officer was patrolling around the 5400 block of Broadway Street NW in Moorhead just before 1 a.m. when he spotted an SUV that was on its side. A Valley News Live reporter witnessed officers on scene check the vehicle before it was towed away.

No one was injured in the accident, and there is no word if anyone was detained on charges.

