Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead police discover early morning rollover crash

An SUV rolled over early Tuesday morning in north Moorhead
An SUV rolled over early Tuesday morning in north Moorhead(VNL Staff)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An officer patrolling in north Moorhead happened to find the scene of a rollover crash overnight.

The officer was patrolling around the 5400 block of Broadway Street NW in Moorhead just before 1 a.m. when he spotted an SUV that was on its side. A Valley News Live reporter witnessed officers on scene check the vehicle before it was towed away.

No one was injured in the accident, and there is no word if anyone was detained on charges.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Trail in the woods
Large-scale search after reported ATV accident in Mahnomen County
A Fargo family mourns the loss of their pet.
‘He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy’: Fargo family says their dog was stabbed to death
Doug Larsen
ND Senator and his family killed in plane crash
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video of Valley Bus driver sparks change for student behavior and safety
Kevin Mahoney was last seen on Oct. 2, 1993
30 years later, a Fargo missing person case remains active

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 2 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather October 2
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM PriceWatch October 2
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Sports October 2