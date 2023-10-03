MnDOT and city of Moorhead to host open house for 11th Street underpass project

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Moorhead are inviting the public to an open house on Tuesday, October 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., to learn more about the progress of the 11th Street underpass project and updated construction timeline.

The open house will be held at the Hjemkomst Center’s Oak Room, located at 202 First Ave. N., in Moorhead.

Residents, business owners and commuters are encouraged to attend. Project staff will be available to provide information about the overall project, projected timeline, impacts of construction on the community and traffic, and answer questions.

The 11th Street Grade Separation project is scheduled to begin in Spring 2024 and will close portions of 11th Street, First Avenue, Center Avenue and Main Avenue in phases from Spring 2024 to Fall 2026. The project includes two grade separations of 11th Street under the BNSF rail lines, as well as paving, pedestrian accessibility (ADA) improvements, utility replacements and signals. The project will provide safety and mobility benefits by removing blockages caused by heavy rail traffic.

For more information about the project, visit //mndot.gov/d4/projects/moorhead11thstreetunderpass.

