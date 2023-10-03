Minnesota Attorney General reviewing two proposed Duluth hospital system mergers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A few months after two announced mergers, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is making sure the organizations are following Minnesota law.

Attorney General Ellison announced Tuesday that his office is reviewing the proposed mergers between healthcare systems Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System and between healthcare systems St. Luke’s Duluth and Aspirus Health.

The review is to evaluate the transactions’ compliance with Minnesota law.

On July 12, 2023, St. Luke’s and Aspirus Health announced their intent to partner with each other.

The move would join the healthcare system serving residents of northeastern Minnesota, northern and central Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Hospital leaders stated the goal is to expand healthcare across the Northland.

The combined organization will operate 19 hospitals and 130 outpatient locations, with nearly 14,000 team members, including 1,300 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians.

On July 27, 2023, Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System entered into an agreement to form a new integrated regional health system serving rural and mid-urban communities across four states.

The merger would combine the strengths of both organizations and advance the level of care in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and North Dakota, according to hospital officials.

That new regional system will bring greater access to primary, specialty, and hospital care through a diverse network of 3,800 providers and 150 sites of care, including 25 hospitals.

As part of the review of transactions, Attorney General Ellison is seeking input from the public.

A community meeting will be held in Duluth on October 25, at UMD from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Members of the public who are interested in speaking at the meeting can sign up here.

Advance sign-up is not required.

Additionally, a Community Input Form provides another way for Minnesotans to offer their input on the proposed mergers.

Minnesotans may also offer input by calling the Attorney General’s Office at (651) 296-3353 (Metro area) or (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota).

“Every Minnesotan deserves high-quality healthcare that they can afford, access, and depend on, and every Minnesotan deserves the opportunity to provide input on healthcare transactions that affect them,” said Attorney General Ellison. “As I review these mergers to ensure they comply with state and federal law, I want to hear from the public, because Minnesotans’ thoughts and concerns are an essential part of our review.”

Ellison’s office will add the information the public provides to the review of the proposed mergers.

In addition, the public’s input will also help determine opportunities for public policy or regulatory improvements.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.