Mayville sisters become ‘All-American Girls’ at Carrie Underwood concert

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a bachelorette party that two sisters from Mayville will never forget.

Erin and Abby Freeland were celebrating both of their engagements by going to Carrie Underwood’s, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

During the middle of Underwood’s song ‘All-American Girl’, there was a pause and Underwood made the announcement that there was a bachelorette party happening at the concert and invited the ladies on stage.

Both Erin and Abby got to introduce themselves and let the whole concert know that they were with their best friends from North Dakota.

After the introduction, the three ladies sang their hearts out and finished ‘All-American Girl.’ At the end of the song Underwood congratulated both of them and wished them luck.

