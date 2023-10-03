Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Mayville sisters become ‘All-American Girls’ at Carrie Underwood concert

Mayville sisters Erin & Abby got on stage with Carrie Underwood and sang 'All-American Girl'
Mayville sisters Erin & Abby got on stage with Carrie Underwood and sang 'All-American Girl'(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a bachelorette party that two sisters from Mayville will never forget.

Erin and Abby Freeland were celebrating both of their engagements by going to Carrie Underwood’s, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

During the middle of Underwood’s song ‘All-American Girl’, there was a pause and Underwood made the announcement that there was a bachelorette party happening at the concert and invited the ladies on stage.

Both Erin and Abby got to introduce themselves and let the whole concert know that they were with their best friends from North Dakota.

After the introduction, the three ladies sang their hearts out and finished ‘All-American Girl.’ At the end of the song Underwood congratulated both of them and wished them luck.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fargo family mourns the loss of their pet.
‘He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy’: Fargo family says their dog was stabbed to death
Doug Larsen
ND Senator and his family killed in plane crash
File photo: Trail in the woods
Large-scale search after reported ATV accident in Mahnomen County
Kevin Mahoney was last seen on Oct. 2, 1993
30 years later, a Fargo missing person case remains active
Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks
Ralph Engelstad Arena to debut new amenities at 2023-24 hockey season opener

Latest News

Hidden camera
Man charged with child porn is accused of placing hidden cameras in bathrooms
Great Plains Food Bank
Valley News Live partners with Great Plains Food Bank to help fight hunger
Daily Motivation
NDT - Daily Motivation - October 3
Indigenous Peoples' Day | Indigenous Association
NDT - Indigenous Peoples' Day | Indigenous Association - October 3