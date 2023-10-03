Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Man who admitted to stealing former ND Gov’s car, is now accused of nearly cutting a man’s finger off

(KVLY)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly filed court documents say on the night of Sunday, October 1st, police responded to a report of a stabbing that had just happened at a home in the 3500 block of 30th Ave. S. in Fargo. A caller told dispatch that a friend of hers had been attacked and cut with a knife.

When police got to the home, they say a friend of the victim was restraining 30-year-old Jacob Sobolik to prevent him from leaving. Police were able to handcuff Sobolik.

Accounts from five witnesses at the home, and the noticeable injury to the victim’s hand, lead police to believe that Sobolik was the predominant aggressor. Court documents say the victim’s hand had a complete laceration of the ligament in his pinky finger.

Sobolik was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a dangerous weapon.

Back in August, Sobolik was charged with one count of Felony Theft, after he admitted to police that he stole former North Dakota Governor Ed Schafer’s vehicle in Fargo.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fargo family mourns the loss of their pet.
‘He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy’: Fargo family says their dog was stabbed to death
Doug Larsen
ND Senator and his family killed in plane crash
Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks
Ralph Engelstad Arena to debut new amenities at 2023-24 hockey season opener
Trump pop-up shop
Police called on Trump pop-up shop in Fargo
File photo: Trail in the woods
Large-scale search after reported ATV accident in Mahnomen County

Latest News

Moorhead Area Public Schools
School Resource Officers will return to Moorhead schools this Friday
Community members are invited to provide feedback on Fargo Growth Plan 2024 through an online...
City of Fargo requesting public input to guide city growth
Mac, Valley-Edinburg Public School District's dog
School dog missing from Valley-Edinburg Public School District
Rendering of 11th Street underpass project in Moorhead.
MnDOT and city of Moorhead to host open house for 11th Street underpass project