Man who admitted to stealing former ND Gov’s car, is now accused of nearly cutting a man’s finger off

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly filed court documents say on the night of Sunday, October 1st, police responded to a report of a stabbing that had just happened at a home in the 3500 block of 30th Ave. S. in Fargo. A caller told dispatch that a friend of hers had been attacked and cut with a knife.

When police got to the home, they say a friend of the victim was restraining 30-year-old Jacob Sobolik to prevent him from leaving. Police were able to handcuff Sobolik.

Accounts from five witnesses at the home, and the noticeable injury to the victim’s hand, lead police to believe that Sobolik was the predominant aggressor. Court documents say the victim’s hand had a complete laceration of the ligament in his pinky finger.

Sobolik was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a dangerous weapon.

Back in August, Sobolik was charged with one count of Felony Theft, after he admitted to police that he stole former North Dakota Governor Ed Schafer’s vehicle in Fargo.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.