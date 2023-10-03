Man expected to change plea to guilty for stealing iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The man who allegedly stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” is expected to change his plea next week.

A grand jury indicted Terry Jon Martin, 76, allegedly from Grand Rapids, with federal charges back in May with one count of theft of a major artwork.

The indictment states Martin allegedly took the slippers in August 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, the late actress’ hometown.

The ruby slippers were recovered during a sting operation in Minneapolis in July 2018.

However, in August Martin pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Now, court records show that Martin will be changing his previously entered plea at a 10 a.m. court hearing next Tuesday in Duluth.

His trial was scheduled to begin this week but was delayed.

The iconic ruby slippers were worn during the filming of the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz” and are one of the only four known surviving pairs from filming.

Federal prosecutors stated when the slippers were stolen they were insured for $1 million but the current market value is about $3.5 million.

