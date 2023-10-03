Jamestown ‘Basketball Booster’ president accused of stealing thousands of dollars from club

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Basketball Booster’s president, Jessica Thorlakson, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the club.

Thorlakson had a debit card to their bank account as she managed concessions, and in doing so, needed supplies and cash for those events. According to court documents, from 12/14/21 to 3/30/22, Thorlakson began writing checks just shy of $3,000 to herself putting travel reimbursement in the memo line of the check but left no documentation for traveling where, when and why. The documents indicate she made several cash withdrawals for several hundred dollars with no documentation. The documents also indicate several things labeled ‘concessions food purchases’ were questionable, like men’s gloves and a video.

Thorlakson ended up resigning from her position in 2022, citing personal reasons, but refused to return the concession keys, deposits or receipts. The books for the Jamestown Basketball Boosters showed a shortfall of $9,339 of unauthorized withdrawals, mileage checks with no documentation and missing receipts. Court documents state others with the organization planned to meet with Jessica, but she was always a no show. The board threatened to file a suit against her. The items were not returned, and they went to court. The case was dismissed because the cost of an attorney likely would have cost more than their loss.

The club reported the case to Jamestown Police on 3/2/23. Thorlakson did not show up for a scheduled meeting with police on 4/3/23; however, she did show up for a meeting with police on 9/18/23. She denied stealing anything and claimed some of the purchases were accidental. She met with police again on 9/27/23 and returned the keys and 5 boxes of items that belonged to the booster club. When asked why it took so long to return the items, she cited PTSD.

Court documents state she did not have a reasonable explanation for the cash withdrawals. They say she wrote herself 3 checks for a total of $1,781.92 citing mileage reimbursement with no documentation or explanation. In one case, she said she had to drive to a Sioux Falls Sam’s Club from a lake in Minnesota to make purchases for a concession event in Jamestown.

A detective obtained numerous missing receipts via subpoena and working with businesses. They found the actual number of missing monies amounted to $5,228.36. The detective stated Thorlakson referred to her cell phone for answers when questioned, rather than the documents she provided. The detective seized the phone, but Thorlakson refused to leave the police station without it. She was arrested for obstruction of justice.

She’s been charged with Theft Of Property and Misapplication Of Entrusted Property. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 18th.

