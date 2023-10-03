‘He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy:’ Fargo family says their dog was stabbed to death

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A family is speaking out after they say their dog was stabbed to death by a stranger over the weekend.

“He just lifted up his knife and stabbed my dog right in the side,” Jesse Davis explains, as he recounts the events that unfolded a little after noon on Sunday, October 1.

The Davis family went for a bike ride and stopped at a nearby open lot to let their 4-year-old husky dog, Blue, run around in the grass. It’s a place they’ve frequented for years. Davis admits, he knows there’s a leash ordinance, but says Blue was well behaved.

“I seen the guy and his dog coming, I didn’t think nothing of it because Blue had already met his dog and I’ve already met this guy two or three other times and each time they’d sniffed each other and we went on our way, it was never no issue” says Davis.

But this time was different. This time, when Blue encountered the other dog and they were sniffing each other, Davis says the other man stabbed Blue multiple times.

Davis shares their exchange, “I said, ‘What the “F” are you doing stabbing our dog, he didn’t do nothing,’ he said, ‘He’s off the leash, I have that right, he’s off the leash.’”

Davis says the man, while still holding the large knife, then threatened his family.

“He said, ‘Stop crying around or you’ll be lying beside your dog and you and your kids will be stabbed up,’ he said,” adds Davis.

Davis’ girlfriend, who was at work nearby, said a coworker had alerted her that her family was in trouble.

“I just saw Jesse holding our dog and our kids were hysterical and the guy was over there bragging to a bystander about what he did,” says Davis’ girlfriend, Taylor Drake.

They took Blue to the emergency vet, but they were unable to stop the bleeding.

So now, a family is mourning the loss of a best friend.

“That was my boy. He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy. I mean, that was my boy,” cries Davis.

Through tears, Drake explains, “He was always here, we always felt safe whenever Jesse wasn’t home.”

Fargo Police came to the scene and took a report, but no one has been arrested. They tell us they’re still investigating. Police tell us an altercation between the two dogs resulted in a confrontation between their owners.

Davis tells us there was never an altercation.

He says, “I can’t believe that he can be taken, I mean, he literally was not just taken, he was murdered. I mean, it was, literally, straight up murder.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.