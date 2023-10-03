Fergus Falls Burger King owes thousands in property taxes

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The owner(s) of the Fergus Falls Burger King owe the city and county thousands in unpaid property taxes.

A check of the Otter Tail County tax records show the fast-food restaurant at 705 E. Vernon Ave owes the city and county $12,614.05 in 2022 property taxes and $6,856.47 for the first half of property taxes in 2023. The remaining $6,177.00 in property taxes for 2023 is due by Oct. 16.

This totals $19,470.52 owed to the local government for unpaid taxes, and it will grow to $25,647.52 if it’s not paid by Oct. 16.

Property tax records show the owners of the Burger King, NDM Restaurants LC out of Utah, owe more than $2,300 in just penalties and interest.

A check of the Burger King website shows the location in Fergus Falls is closed. Other media outlets in the area are reporting the store is closed for renovations, but Valley News Live was unable to independently verify that information.

We called the number listed on the restaurant’s website, but no one answered and there was not an option to leave a message.

A check of the pandemic oversight website tracking PPP loan data shows NDM Restaurants LC received $2.715 million in emergency pandemic funding with the full amount paid back or forgiven by the government.

A further search of NDM Restaurants shows it’s part of Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, LC. The two have the exact same address on filing documents with the government and a check of the Meridian Restaurants Unlimited website shows it’s a franchise owner of several Burger King stores, including the one on Vernon Ave. in Fergus Falls.

A call to Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, LC went to a directory with none of the options answering, we left a message asking more questions and asking for a call back.

A further check of the PPP loan data shows Meridian Restaurants in Utah received $342,300 in federal funding with $346.201 forgiven or paid back to the government.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.