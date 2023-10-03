Cooking with Cash Wa
F-M RedHawks name new general manager

Karl Hoium
Karl Hoium(F-M RedHawks)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have made a change in the role of general manager, promoting Karl Hoium to the position.

Hoium replaces Matt Rau, who held the position since 2018. For health reasons, Rau took a leave of absence from the team at the beginning of the 2023 season.

“I am 100 percent in support of this decision,” Rau said in a statement. “As most do not know, following the opening series of the 2023 season, I began suffering from both physical and mental exhaustion. This has taken the form of intense, debilitating anxiety and panic attacks that my medical team and I are still working to control. The good news is, progress is being made, however I’m not currently able to perform the role of general manager to the level I expect of myself or the expectations of the organization, so a change needs to be made.”

“The RedHawks organization wishes Matt nothing but the best going forward,” said RedHawks President & CEO, Brad Thom. “We appreciate everything he did for the organization during his six seasons here. We look forward to seeing Matt and his family for games at Newman Outdoor Field for many years to come.”

Hoium becomes the sixth general manager in team history. The Glenwood, MN native has been a member of the RedHawks front office since 2008, serving in a number of different roles, most recently as VP & director of promotions. He is a graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he earned a Mass Communications degree. Before coming to the RedHawks, Hoium worked in the Northwoods League as the assistant GM for the Alexandria (Minn.) Beetles.

“I am excited for this new opportunity within the organization and thank ownership for the chance to step into this role,” said Hoium. “I look forward to helping continue the success the RedHawks have seen both on and off the field.”

“Karl is the perfect fit for this position and we are excited for what’s to come,” said Thom. “He has had many roles here during his 16-years with the team and I’m confident he will do a great job as GM.”

The upcoming season will be the 29th season of professional independent baseball at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. The RedHawks have won six league championships, most recently in 2022.

