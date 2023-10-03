City of Fargo requesting public input to guide city growth

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time since 2007, The City of Fargo is embarking on a citywide growth plan. The plan will take a holistic look at Fargo’s growth and development in neighborhoods in the middle of town, on the edges of town and throughout the whole city.

This is a once-in-a-generation chance for residents to provide input on where and how Fargo should grow and develop in the coming years. City leaders will employ residents’ ideas and feedback on the Fargo Growth Plan 2024 to help rewrite the city’s Land Development Code, a set of laws that steer growth and development across the community. The growth plan will also aid the formation of capital investment plans for city services and utilities, shape future transportation plans and guide the creation of new programs and policies related to development and redevelopment.

The public is invited to attend an open-house event or participate in an online survey to help form the Fargo Growth Plan 2024. Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the growth plan, talk to project representatives and provide feedback on questions related to growth and development during one of the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in Fargo Cass Public Heath’s Oak Room (1240 25th St. S.)

Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in Davies High School’s Community Room (7150 25th St. S.)

Wednesday, Oct. 18, through Wednesday, Nov. 15, via an online survey available at the project’s website, via an online survey available at the project’s website, FargoGrowthPlan.org

The open house format will allow for community members to come and go at their convenience; there will not be any presentations. The open house content, including questions and interactive features, will be mirrored in the online survey.

Members of various City of Fargo boards and commissions have been invited to attend, so quorums may be present during the open house events.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.