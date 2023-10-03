Burglary and terrorizing charge filed against Grand Forks man

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is facing four felony charges, for allegedly showing up at a woman’s home and pointing a gun at her.

Grand Forks Police were called just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 1. A woman said a man she didn’t know was pounding on the door and, when she answered it, she noticed he was holding a black handgun.

According to court documents, the man yelled “I’m not playing with you” and pointed the gun at the woman. Out of fear for her life, the woman allowed the man, later identified as Emmanuel Osafo, to come inside.

The victim says Osafo began looking for another woman, claiming she owed him money. During that time, the victim was able to get a description of the suspect, his vehicle and license plate number. Osafo’s vehicle was initially located by police officers responding to the scene, but he left before a traffic stop could be initiated.

Police located the vehicle, where they also found a black handgun on the floor on the driver’s side. According to court documents, the gun was reported stolen by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers say Osafo came out of a residence in the 1800 block of 10th Street South. According to court documents, he told officers he entered the woman’s home looking for his girlfriend who owed him money. He admits to telling the victim he had a gun, but told the officers he was just “bluffing.” Court documents also state Osafo says he didn’t know the firearm was stolen.

Emmanuel Osafo is charged in Grand Forks County Court with burglary, terrorizing, theft/possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

