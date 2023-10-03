Another Round of Rain + Storms This Evening

TONIGHT: Highs have been in the 70s to low 80s in most areas. The next chance for rain and thunderstorms will move back in this evening and overnight. Expect more sunshine as the mid-afternoon round clears. Windy with southerly gusts above 30 mph. Some good news: It’s looking less likely that we’ll be impacted by severe storms, though gusty winds, heavy downpours and lightning are still possible. More widespread rain overnight, especially east.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Heading into Wednesday, we remain unsettled with a few spotty showers and t-showers. Temperatures will be much cooler as well with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s across our region. Breezy as well. Stronger winds and even chillier temperatures Thursday along with scattered showers. Highs will only be in the 50s. The chilliest day, but drier, arrives Friday. Morning lows in the 30s to low 40s with afternoon highs in the 40s to low 50s. It’s possible that any lingering light precipitation overnight Thursday into Friday may try to mix over. If that happens, a brief flurry or two may be possible. This will not be impactful.

THE WEEKEND: A chilly start to the weekend as morning lows on Saturday are looking cold enough for relatively widespread frost and a few areas cold enough for freeze concerns. We will be carefully monitoring! Saturday afternoon will be chilly, but a little warmer than Friday with highs generally in the 50s. Warmer Sunday with temperatures near average in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures likely to warm back up a bit above average with highs expected to warm into the 60s to near 70. It is looking dry through the week as well.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.