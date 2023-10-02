Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo Police de-escalates morning mental health call

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department helped de-escalate a mental health call this morning.

WFPD responded to a call to the 1900 block of Burlington Drive just before 5:40 a.m. this morning after a man fled a traffic stop.

When police arrived the man exited the vehicle with a gun and made suicidal comments to the officers.

Police surrounded and contained the incident to the garage, but the man was unwilling to comply with the officers. The officers attempted to de-escalate the armed incident by using a shotgun to deploy a less lethal bean bag round. The round caused the man to drop the gun, but he still refused to comply with the officers. Police eventually deployed pepper balls into the garage which forced the man to exit where he was taken into custody.

He was transported to a local hospital on an emergency mental health hold.

