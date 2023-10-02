Warmth Returns to Begin October

Starting the new week, and the first week of October, temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. The exception is an area where we are currently experiencing dense fog in northeast North Dakota. Expect sunshine and southerly winds elsewhere. We are looking at the return of some showers and some thunder late Monday and on Tuesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Looking beyond the first couple days of October, temperatures drop back down close to average and even below average. Many days through next week look to only warm into the 60s. There a couple chances for precipitation but nothing too organized at this point

