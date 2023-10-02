Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Two dogs, left inside a vehicle for several days in south Fargo, have been relocated

Valley News Live
Valley News Live(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last week, Valley News Live investigated over a dozen Facebook messages, regarding two dogs that were living inside of a vehicle, parked outside of a Fargo apartment complex. People living in that apartment complex claimed that the dogs had been inside the car for an extended period of time. The owner of the dogs released to Valley News Live on Monday, that the dogs are now in the care of a family member and are no longer living inside of the vehicle.

Fargo Police say they have received several calls related to the situation and added that no signs of distress or neglect were found.

Chris Helmick, Neighborhood Services Captain submitted this statement: “The FPD appreciates the concern shown by the public; however, it is not illegal to have animals in a vehicle for an extended amount of time as long as there are no signs of distress, abuse or neglect. Our Community Service Officers and police officers are very passionate about guarding the safety of animals, but in this situation, they have not found any concerns related to the well-being of the dogs.”

Previous reporting on this story can be read here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’
FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building,...
Police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Roseau County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner
File photo: Trail in the woods
Large-scale search after reported ATV accident in Mahnomen County

Latest News

Doug Larsen
Plane crash in Utah with ND ties
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News October 2 - Part 1
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video of Valley Bus driver sparks change for student behavior and safety
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News October 2 - Part 2
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Police use PIT Maneuver & Pepper Balls to stop reckless driver in West Fargo