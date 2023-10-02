Two dogs, left inside a vehicle for several days in south Fargo, have been relocated

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last week, Valley News Live investigated over a dozen Facebook messages, regarding two dogs that were living inside of a vehicle, parked outside of a Fargo apartment complex. People living in that apartment complex claimed that the dogs had been inside the car for an extended period of time. The owner of the dogs released to Valley News Live on Monday, that the dogs are now in the care of a family member and are no longer living inside of the vehicle.

Fargo Police say they have received several calls related to the situation and added that no signs of distress or neglect were found.

Chris Helmick, Neighborhood Services Captain submitted this statement: “The FPD appreciates the concern shown by the public; however, it is not illegal to have animals in a vehicle for an extended amount of time as long as there are no signs of distress, abuse or neglect. Our Community Service Officers and police officers are very passionate about guarding the safety of animals, but in this situation, they have not found any concerns related to the well-being of the dogs.”

Previous reporting on this story can be read here.

