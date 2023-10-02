Cooking with Cash Wa
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Friday in Sargent County

Results will be released the following week.
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARGENT COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Sargent County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at a pre-determined location in Sargent County Friday.

Following the checkpoint, saturation patrols will occur throughout the weekend.

Officials say impaired driving-related crashes continue to be a threat. They say there have been 70 crashes, totaling 80 deaths in North Dakota this year.

“The goal is to remove impaired drivers from the roadway to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Crashes that occur because of driving under the influence are preventable,” Sergeant Nathaniel King said. “If you drink, do not drive. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.”

Officials remind all drivers to share the road, wear seatbelts, drive distraction-free and always make the responsible choice to drive sober.

Results from this planned enforcement will be released the following week.

