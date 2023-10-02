Cooking with Cash Wa
Several vehicles vandalized in Grand Forks, suspect unknown

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for the suspect(s) after several vehicles were damaged in Grand Forks.

The police department was called around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 to the area around the 1700 and 2300 blocks of 9th and 10th Avenues N.

Officers noticed several cars had damaged or deflates tires. Authorities say the vandalism happened sometime overnight Sunday into the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 2.

If you have any information on the vandalism, call police at 701-787-8000.

