Scattered Storms Tuesday - May Be Strong/Severe

TONIGHT: Starting the new week, and the first week of October, temperatures have been in the 80s to around 90 ahead of a stationary front stretching from extreme NW Minnesota down through southeast ND. Behind the front in the cooler airmass, temperatures are much cooler in the 60s. In the warmer airmass, skies have been generally clear with cloudier skies west behind the front. Winds are also gustier in the warmer airmass. For the rest of this evening, the stationary front will remain just that - stationary/non-moving. Behind the front late tonight we are watching for thunderstorm development. These storms will likely remain elevated and non-severe but may produce strong wind gusts and possibly some hail in our far westernmost counties in northeastern ND.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and thunderstorms is the story for our Tuesday. There may be a few showers and storms in the northern Valley by the morning commute time. Another round of rain and perhaps rumbles lifts in from the south late morning into early afternoon. There will be a brief lull in activity before yet another, stronger round of storms lifts in again from the south by the evening commute time through the evening. There is potential for this round to bring strong to severe thunderstorms with 1″ hail and gusts to 60 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Heading into Wednesday, we remain unsettled with a few spotty showers and t-showers. Temperatures will be much cooler as well with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s across our region. Breezy as well. Stronger winds and even chillier temperatures Thursday along with scattered showers. Highs will only be in the 50s. The chilliest day, but drier, arrives Friday. Morning lows in the 30s to low 40s with afternoon highs in the 40s to low 50s. It will likely feel a bit cooler with breezy conditions continuing.

THE WEEKEND: A chilly start to the weekend as morning lows on Saturday are looking cold enough for relatively widespread frost/freeze. We will be carefully monitoring! Wind will be a big factor in whether or not frost will be able to develop. Saturday afternoon will be chilly, but a little warmer than Friday with highs generally in the 50s. Warmer Sunday with temperatures near average in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures likely to warm back up a bit above average with highs expected to warm into the 60s to near 70. It is looking dry through the week as well.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.