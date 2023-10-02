Cooking with Cash Wa
Public submissions for state flag and seal design now open

The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota lawmakers are resurrecting an effort to redesign the state's flag and seal, which proponents say are indistinct compared with other U.S. states and feature imagery that is offensive to Native Americans. (Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)(Mohamed Ibrahim | Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)
By Ali Reed
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans are now welcome to join the conversation about the redesign of the state flag and seal. All entries must follow the guidelines outlined by the State Emblems Redesign Commission and submit their design to mnhs.org/serc. The deadline is Oct. 30, 2023.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

Noon News October 2 - Part 1