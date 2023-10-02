Postseason baseball food unveiled at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins are American League Central Champions. They have secured a three-game Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays on their own turf at Target Field. All two, or possibly three, games will be played in Minneapolis.

Get tickets here!

There are new food options for Twins fans as the team makes its postseason push.

“We have a great lineup of new menu items for the Postseason,” Delaware North general manager Pete Spike said.

Here are some of the new offerings for fans.

Land of 10,000 Rakes Walleye Sliders: Immerse yourself in Northwoods flavors with these mouthwatering sliders, featuring breaded walleye served on a toasted slider bun, garnished with caper lemon tartar and pickled onion and red cabbage. Available at Truly on Deck (rightfield corner).

Walleye Sliders at Target Field (Kamie Roesler)

Kramarczuk’s Brat Burger: Indulge in the perfect fusion of flavors with a new brat patty from iconic Minneapolis eatery Kramarczuk’s, accompanied by smoked gouda, Kramarczuk’s sauerkraut and Dijon aioli. Available at both Truly on Deck and Townball Tavern (leftfield corner).

Brat Burger (Kamie Roesler)

Pastrami Reuben Pretzel Sandwich: For those craving classic tastes with a twist, the Pastrami Reuben Pretzel Sandwich offers shaved pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and a Russian dressing dipping sauce. Available at the Marketplace at Section 126.

Postseason Food Target Field (Kamie Roesler)

Union Hmong Kitchen Tater Tot Hot Dish: A unique fusion of flavors awaits with the Tater Tot Hot Dish from Minneapolis’ Chef Yia Vang and Union Hmong Kitchen, featuring Hmong chicken chili, scallions and tater tots. Available at the Carew Atrium (Delta SKY360° Club) and the Truly Grab-and-Go (Truly on Deck).

Postseason baseball tater tot hotdish (Kamie Roesler)

Báhn Mì Brat: Experience the bold and flavorful Báhn Mì Brat, complete with pickled vegetables, jalapeño, cilantro, garlic mustard aioli and Hmong sausage. Available at Union Hmong Kitchen (Section 126, inside Gate 6).

Postseason Baseball Food (Kamie Roesler)

See the items here:

Twins first game is Tuesday at 3:38 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.