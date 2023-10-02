Police use PIT Maneuver & Pepper Balls to stop reckless driver in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 35 year-old West Fargo man was arrested over the weekend after police say he struck a light pole on Saturday, September 30, just after 9 p.m.

Brandon Lee Thomas Lindsay, of West Fargo, was seen driving in Rendezvous Park at a high rate of speed, and police tried to pull him over.

Police say Lindsay fled southbound on Diversion Drive towards 39th ½ Avenue W., almost crashing into other vehicles.

A pursuit intervention technique (PIT) was then performed in the 4000 block of 9th Street W., to prevent him from driving further.

Authorities say Lindsay refused to get out of the vehicle and ignored commands from surrounding officers. Officers then to de-escalated the incident, and deployed pepper balls in the vehicle. Officers approached using shields to arrest Lindsay.

He was arrested on charges of DUI refusal, fleeing in a motor vehicle, preventing arrest, and hit and run fixed property.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.