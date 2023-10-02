Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Police use PIT Maneuver & Pepper Balls to stop reckless driver in West Fargo

Police had to use a PIT maneuver & Pepper Balls in order to arrest Lindsay.
Police had to use a PIT maneuver & Pepper Balls in order to arrest Lindsay.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 35 year-old West Fargo man was arrested over the weekend after police say he struck a light pole on Saturday, September 30, just after 9 p.m.

Brandon Lee Thomas Lindsay, of West Fargo, was seen driving in Rendezvous Park at a high rate of speed, and police tried to pull him over.

Police say Lindsay fled southbound on Diversion Drive towards 39th ½ Avenue W., almost crashing into other vehicles.

A pursuit intervention technique (PIT) was then performed in the 4000 block of 9th Street W., to prevent him from driving further.

Authorities say Lindsay refused to get out of the vehicle and ignored commands from surrounding officers. Officers then to de-escalated the incident, and deployed pepper balls in the vehicle. Officers approached using shields to arrest Lindsay.

He was arrested on charges of DUI refusal, fleeing in a motor vehicle, preventing arrest, and hit and run fixed property.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’
FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building,...
Police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Roseau County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner
An armed forces color guard carries a casket containing the body of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein,...
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s body returns to San Francisco on military flight

Latest News

Daily Motivation
NDT - Daily Motivation - October 2
Farm in the Dell | Pumpkin Patch
NDT - Farm in the Dell | Pumpkin Patch - October 2
Night For Sight Fundraiser
NDT - Night For Sight Fundraiser - October 2
NDT - Cooking With Cash-Wa - Huevos Rancheros with Chorizo & Queso Fresco
NDT - Cooking With Cash-Wa - Huevos Rancheros with Chorizo & Queso Fresco Part 2 - October 2