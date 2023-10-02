Plane crash in Utah with ND ties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to an FAA incident report, a plane carrying four people crashed during takeoff in Moab, Utah Sunday night.

The Grand County sheriff’s office reports that at 8:30 p.m. local time, it responded to a plane crash at Canyonlands Airfield north of Moab.

The FAA incident report stated three people including the pilot were killed and one was seriously injured. According to FAA records, the plane, a 1966 Piper PA28, was registered to Douglas Larsen of Mandan, North Dakota. Larsen has been a state senator for North Dakota’s 34th district since 2021.

Gov. Doug Burgum and Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, released the following statements on Monday regarding the deaths of state Sen. Doug Larsen of Mandan, his wife, Amy, and their two young sons, as a result of a plane crash Sunday in Utah. Larsen was a 29-year member of the North Dakota Army National Guard and had served in the state Senate since 2021, representing District 34.

“First Lady Kathryn, Lt. Gov. Miller and I are deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss of Sen. Doug Larsen, his wife, Amy, and their two young sons. Sen. Larsen was a father, husband, coach, entrepreneur, businessman, state senator and lieutenant colonel in the North Dakota National Guard who committed himself fully to each of those roles with an unwavering sense of honor and duty,” said Burgum, commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard. “As a legislator, he was a tenacious advocate for individual rights and the freedoms he defended through his military service. We extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to his family and friends and join his legislative colleagues, National Guard brothers and sisters and the Mandan community in mourning the tragic passing of Sen. Larsen and his family.”

