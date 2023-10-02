Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota’s ‘Cold Weather Rule’ for utilities now in effect

Payment plans and energy assistance is now available to Minnesotans throughout the winter.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Payment plans and energy assistance is now available to Minnesotans throughout the winter.

Minnesota’s “Cold Weather Rule” law is designed to help those who may struggle with utilities to keep their heat running during the cold weather season, running from the beginning of October through April 1.

The law allows customers to set up a payment plan that is reasonable for their household’s financial situation with their utilities company. The law covers both natural gas and electrical utilities.

For more information on the protections, visit the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission website here.

