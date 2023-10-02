Heat cancels Twin Cities Marathon, where to qualify for Boston?

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE 11) - On Sunday morning organizers of the 2023 Twin Cities Marathon made the choice to cancel the race due to high heat and humidity in the forecast. That decision put a lot of runners in a tough spot since they had been planning to use the marathon as a qualifying race for a future Boston Marathon.

So where else can you get that time to make sure you’re running up Heartbreak Hill?

How to Qualify

First off, the qualifying window for the 2024 Boston Marathon opened on Sept. 1, 2022, and ran through Sept. 15, 2023. if you haven’t qualified yet, you’re looking at 2025 for your race date.

You must be 18 years old at the time of the race, you must have completed a certified outdoor marathon (virtual and indoor races don’t count), and you must meet a qualifying time for your age group.

Finding a Marathon

The weather is getting colder and most racers are winding down for the season, but there are still marathons to run!

The Philadelphia Marathon on Nov. 19. make sure you pack an extra hoodie, this race is a chilly dash through a historic East Coast city.

Check out more on the Philadephia Marathon Weekend here.

A final option, and this one might be the most vacation-worthy: Marathon Bahamas on Jan. 14, 2024. This course advertises itself as flat and “loaded with miles of ocean views.” Registration is open through Jan. 12, 2024. More information is available here.

What Times Qualify for the Boston Marathon?

The Boston Marathon limits the number of runners that can compete in the official race every year. The 2024 marathon will include more than 22,000 men, women and non-binary runners. In 2024, there were 11 age categories, starting at age 18 and going to 80 and over.

Men need to finish a qualifying marathon in three hours or less at the youngest age bracket and four hours, 50 minutes or less in the 80 and over bracket. For women, the youngest runners finish in three hours or less and the oldest women cross the finish line in five hours, 20 minutes or less.

Non-binary runners had similar cutoffs. Runners in the 18-34 age range had three hours and 30 minutes to complete the course. Athletes aged 80 and older had five hours and 20 minutes or less.

For more information about the Boston Marathon and other qualifying races, visit the official website here.

