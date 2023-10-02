Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Grants available for Minnesota livestock owners to prevent wolf attacks

Canadian Gray Wolf
Canadian Gray Wolf(WILX)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - New money is available to Minnesota livestock producers to help prevent wolf attacks.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), a total of $95,000 will be awarded by the department through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants.

The grants provide reimbursement for costs of approved practices to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts.

Officials say only costs incurred after entering into a grant agreement with the MDA are eligible for reimbursement.

Eligible expenses for the grant program will include:

  • Purchase of guard animals
  • Veterinary costs for guard animals
  • Wolf barriers which may include pens
  • Fladry and fencing
  • Wolf-deterring lights and alarms
  • Calving or lambing shelters

Eligible producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range, as designated by the Minnesota DNR.

Otherwise, producers must live on property determined by the Commissioner of Agriculture to be affected by wolf-livestock conflicts.

Any animal species produced for profit and documented to have been killed by wolves in Minnesota in the past is eligible.

This includes bison, cattle, chicken, deer, donkey, duck, geese, goat, horse, llama, mule, sheep, swine, and turkey.

MDA officials state funding also requires an 80:20 matching cost-share.

This means 80% of eligible project costs will be reimbursed by the grant and the remaining 20% will be paid for by the grantee.

The grant application must be emailed or postmarked by 5 p.m. on January 5, 2024.

Work for this grant must be done and expenses reported by August 31, 2024.

The application and more information can be found here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’
FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building,...
Police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Roseau County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner
File photo: Trail in the woods
Large-scale search after reported ATV accident in Mahnomen County

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
Plane crash in Utah with ND ties
Valley News Live at 4pm
Large-scale search after reported ATV accident in Mahnomen County
Valley News Live
Two dogs, left inside a vehicle for several days in south Fargo, have been relocated
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Public submissions for state flag and seal design now open
This proclamation was in coordination with the 20th Anniversary of National Cybersecurity...
Gov. Walz names October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in MN