Grants available for Minnesota livestock owners to prevent wolf attacks

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - New money is available to Minnesota livestock producers to help prevent wolf attacks.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), a total of $95,000 will be awarded by the department through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants.

The grants provide reimbursement for costs of approved practices to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts.

Officials say only costs incurred after entering into a grant agreement with the MDA are eligible for reimbursement.

Eligible expenses for the grant program will include:

Purchase of guard animals

Veterinary costs for guard animals

Wolf barriers which may include pens

Fladry and fencing

Wolf-deterring lights and alarms

Calving or lambing shelters

Eligible producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range, as designated by the Minnesota DNR.

Otherwise, producers must live on property determined by the Commissioner of Agriculture to be affected by wolf-livestock conflicts.

Any animal species produced for profit and documented to have been killed by wolves in Minnesota in the past is eligible.

This includes bison, cattle, chicken, deer, donkey, duck, geese, goat, horse, llama, mule, sheep, swine, and turkey.

MDA officials state funding also requires an 80:20 matching cost-share.

This means 80% of eligible project costs will be reimbursed by the grant and the remaining 20% will be paid for by the grantee.

The grant application must be emailed or postmarked by 5 p.m. on January 5, 2024.

Work for this grant must be done and expenses reported by August 31, 2024.

The application and more information can be found here.

