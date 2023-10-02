Gov. Walz names October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed the month of October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

This proclamation was in coordination with the 20th Anniversary of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month; to remind Minnesotans how important cybersecurity education and awareness is for everyone.

The State of Minnesota uses a whole-of-state approach to protect the information of citizens, residents, and visitors; keeping critical systems running.

Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) prevents, monitors, detects, and coordinates with governments at both the federal and local level, and to respond to cyber threats targeting state systems and services.

The need to prevent, respond and eliminate cyber threats has continued to grow as key infrastructure increasingly depends upon the reliability of information systems and technology.

Throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month, MNIT will share cybersecurity tips via social media to create more public awareness about protecting digital information, securely using artificial intelligence (AI) devices, and staying safe online.

MNIT will continue to educate state employees about best practices and reporting cybersecurity procedures, using an internal messaging campaign.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.