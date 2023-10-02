Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Former Kingsbury partner indicted on first-degree murder charges

Arrested for second degree murder
Arrested for second degree murder(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, 29, the former partner of Madeline Kingsbury, has now been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder by a Winona Grand Jury.

The two counts were filed in court Monday.

The two charges are Premeditated First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Murder While Committing Domestic Abuse with Past Pattern of Domestic Abuse.

These charges are on top of two charges of second-degree murder intentional (Without Premeditation) and unintentional (while committing felony).

If convicted, Fravel faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The next court date for Fravel is Tuesday, October 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’
FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building,...
Police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Roseau County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner
File photo: Trail in the woods
Large-scale search after reported ATV accident in Mahnomen County

Latest News

Valley News Live
Two dogs, left inside a vehicle for several days in south Fargo, have been relocated
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Public submissions for state flag and seal design now open
This proclamation was in coordination with the 20th Anniversary of National Cybersecurity...
Gov. Walz names October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in MN
Doug Larsen
Plane crash in Utah with ND ties